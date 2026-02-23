At least 18 dead as bus plunges into river in Nepal

Eighteen people, including a foreigner, were killed when a passenger bus en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara plunged into the Trishuli River in central Nepal's Dhading district early Monday, according to local administration.

The bus, with 45 on board, fell off the highway into the river, leading to the fatal accident, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"Most of the 27 injured have been sent to hospitals in Kathmandu for further treatment after primary care in a local hospital," Mohan Prasad Neupane, spokesperson at the district administration office, told Xinhua.

Another foreigner was injured, Neupane said. The local administration has yet to ascertain the nationality of the foreigners.

News.Az