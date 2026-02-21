Chain-reaction crash in Azerbaijan leaves several injured

The crash took place on the old Alat-Astara highway, at the 205th kilometer, near the Garmetuk settlement of the district, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Preliminary reports say a moving VAZ-21099 collided with a Mercedes-Vito. Following the impact, the Mercedes-Vito lost control and crashed into a privately- owned ambulance vehicle that was parked and stationary on the roadside near a private clinic.

As a result of the accident, two residents of the Garmatuk settlement sustained injuries. Ruslan Mammadzada, born in 1995, suffered blunt trauma to the right side of his chest, while Elshan Ibadzada, born in 1997, sustained blunt trauma to his left shoulder and abrasions to the forehead.

The injured were taken to the Emergency Medical Care Department of the Lankaran District Central Hospital, where they received initial medical treatment. Their treatment is currently ongoing, and doctors say their condition is being monitored.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry continues.