Nepal set 196-run target by USA in crucial League 2 clash

USA, batting first after losing the toss, were dismissed in 43.3 overs despite a fighting effort, with Nepal’s bowlers delivering a disciplined performance to restrict the visitors to a modest total, News.Az reports, citing RT.

All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Sompal Kami took two. Spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Gulshan Jha also chipped in with one wicket each.

The result is significant for Nepal in the League 2 standings, as the team aims to improve its position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 table and keep qualification hopes alive for the global qualifiers.

Nepal currently sits in seventh place, making every remaining match crucial for both qualification and retention of ODI status.