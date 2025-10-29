At least 20 dead as Hurricane Melissa ravages Haiti

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people have died in Haiti as Hurricane Melissa swept through the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Several neighborhoods in the southwestern coastal town of Petit-Goave were almost entirely destroyed, with collapsed houses and widespread debris, said Petit-Goave Mayor Jean Bertrand Subreme, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage, and local reports indicated that the remains of some victims were still buried under the rubble.

Melissa, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the Caribbean in recent years, has brought heavy rain and flooding to multiple regions of Haiti and Cuba.

