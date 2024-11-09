At least 21 killed in Pakistan train station blast

At least 21 killed in Pakistan train station blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bomb explosion near Quetta's railway station has left at least 21 people dead and 30 others injured, marking the latest wave of violence in Pakistan's Balochistan.

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office, which usually witnesses a significant number of people, resulting in the high death toll so far, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media. While police and rescue personnel reached the site of the blast, emergency was imposed in Quetta's Civil Hospital, with additional doctors and support staff called in.The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9am, according to railway officials.Officials informed Geo News that with several of the injured in critical condition, the death toll from the blast may rise.Talking to the media, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Quetta Muhammad Baloch said that the explosion seemed to be a suicide blast. However, he noted that further investigation was underway.Providing details on the death toll SSP Operations Baloch said that the death toll stood at 21 with 30 others wounded in the blast."The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the police officer.The blast, which also damaged the platform's roof, was heard far and wide in various areas of the city.With the bomb disposal team inspecting the cordoned-off incident site, SSP operations that they would soon provide an update regarding the nature of the blast.As per a report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of the ongoing year witnessed a 90% surge in violence.With a total of 722 people being killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review, 97% of the se fatalities occurred in the aforementioned provinces.Furthermore, over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

News.Az