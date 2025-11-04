At least 23 missing after flash floods hit Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 23 villagers remain missing following flash floods in Indonesia’s remote Nduga Regency in the eastern Highland Papua province on Saturday afternoon, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Tuesday.

“A joint rescue team is still searching for the 23 missing residents, of whom 15 are in Dal District and eight in Yuguru District,” said Abdul Muhari, head of BNPB’s Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Most of the missing were reportedly swept away by strong river currents after heavy rainfall in upstream areas caused the river to overflow, Muhari added.

He noted that no residents have been displaced so far, and the agency continues to monitor weather developments in Papua and Southwest Papua. BNPB also urged local authorities and the public to remain alert to potential hydrometeorological hazards, including floods, landslides, and strong winds.

Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency has said the peak rainy season is expected to begin in December and last through January. The country frequently experiences hydrometeorological disasters during the monsoon period.

News.Az