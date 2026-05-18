School and kindergarten damaged in massive Russian strike on Odesa

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A massive overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa has damaged a local school and kindergarten, leaving two people injured—including an 11-year-old boy.

The strike began shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, when the Ukrainian Air Force detected groups of attack drones heading toward the city. According to military reports, Russian forces launched the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the direction of the Black Sea, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The bombardment caused widespread damage across the city, hitting civilian infrastructure. In addition to striking residential buildings, the drones damaged a local lycée (high school) and a kindergarten building.

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration confirmed that two people were wounded in the assault. An 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man are currently receiving medical assistance. Emergency services and municipal teams rushed to the impacted sites overnight, deploying operational headquarters to assist affected residents and clear the debris.

This latest strike marks the third consecutive day of heavy aerial bombardment targeting the Odesa region. On May 15, a combined missile and drone strike damaged residential sectors, followed by another massive drone wave on the night of May 16 that specifically targeted local port infrastructure and residential homes.

News.Az