Joint Closing of WUF13 Assemblies sets global urban priorities

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Following an intense opening day of collaboration, the Joint Closing of the Assemblies has officially begun at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Azerbaijan, shifting the event's focus from high-level dialogue to immediate global action.

The session serves as the culmination of diverse assembly deliberations, bringing together representatives from the Women’s, Business, Local Government, and Civil Society tracks. The goal of the joint closing is to distill the distinct insights and bold proposals gathered throughout the morning into a single, unified framework for sustainable urban development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Key outcomes from the session are being directly tied to major global initiatives, specifically the ongoing implementation of the UN's New Urban Agenda and the newly introduced Baku Call to Action. By linking these assembly findings to political commitments, organizers aim to reinforce international accountability and maintain momentum for housing reform.

Rather than a traditional standard closing, the session features interactive elements allowing the thousands of international attendees to directly validate the emerging consensus. By aligning these diverse global perspectives, the forum aims to ensure that grassroots voices are translated into a lasting impact on how cities handle affordable housing and urban resilience moving forward.

News.Az