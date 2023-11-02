At least 3,000 Hamas fighters involved in October 7 attack on Israel: IDF

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) established that at least 3,000 militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas took part in the October 7 attack, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

According to the IDF's assessment, which is based on information obtained during interrogations of captured radicals, some 3,000 Hamas fighters infiltrated Israeli territory on the morning of October 7, significantly exceeding initial estimates. The military had previously estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 militants took part in the attack, which killed some 1,400 people, mostly civilians in their homes and participants in a music festival. The militants also took at least 245 hostages.

The Israel Defense Forces said its forces had killed about 1,000 militants inside Israel and captured about 200 in the first two days of fighting. Many militant bodies remain in the border area, and the military intends to collect and count them as soon as possible without endangering the lives of soldiers.

Israel's Security Service (Shabak) and the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations (Mossad) have set up a special operations center tasked with tracking down and destroying all Hamas fighters involved in attacks on Israeli territory.

News.Az