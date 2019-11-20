At least 5 dead after explosion at fireworks warehouse in Barcelona Pozzo di Gotto

At least five people - four men and a woman -have been killed in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, a town on the north coast of Sicily, la Repubblica has reported.

Fire brigades are currently at the scene. The explosion is believed to be an accident.

The Italian fire department, Vigili del Fuoco, took to Twitter to provide some details on the explosion.

According to preliminary information provided by the fire brigades, the explosion took place at about 5 pm, Nov. 20. Two people were also injured and are now being transferred to hospitals in Catania and Palermo to receive treatment for their burns.​

