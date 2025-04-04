At least 7 dead as tornadoes tear through US South and Midwest

At least 7 dead as tornadoes tear through US South and Midwest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe weather, including over 30 tornadoes, hail, and heavy rains, has swept across the South and Midwest, leaving at least seven people dead in Tennessee, Missouri, and Indiana, according to officials.

The storm caused widespread flooding, downed power lines, and destroyed homes and businesses, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

As the storm stalls over the region, the flooding is expected to worsen, with officials warning of a "generational flooding" disaster. More than a foot of rain could fall, potentially pushing rivers and creeks beyond their banks. Millions are under severe weather advisories for the coming days.

Cities and counties across the Midwest and South were ramping up efforts to prepare for the severe flooding that was predicted for the days ahead. Officials said that schools in some districts in Tennessee and Kentucky would be closed on Friday.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it had filled about 1,500 sandbags to reinforce a levee near Poplar Bluff, Mo., where the Black River was expected to surge to near-record flood levels over the weekend. An urban search-and-rescue team was also deploying to the area.

Gov. Mike Braun of Indiana said he was activating the National Guard to help with the storm response.

As much as 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. The most intense rain was expected in Arkansas and Tennessee, where floodwaters were rising in parts of Nashville and rescues were underway.

The storm was already taxing some emergency systems. In Nashville, the continued wailing of tornado sirens had drained the batteries of some, causing them to stop working on Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department said, adding that in places where the power was out, the sirens did not recharge until electricity was restored. The department urged residents to rely on radio communication and weather apps to stay informed.

The storm was already taxing some emergency systems. In Nashville, the continued wailing of tornado sirens had drained the batteries of some, causing them to stop working on Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department said, adding that in places where the power was out, the sirens did not recharge until electricity was restored. The department urged residents to rely on radio communication and weather apps to stay informed.

News.Az