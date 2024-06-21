At least five dead as wildfires hit southeastern Türkiye - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people died and dozens were hurt, 10 of them seriously, as wildfires swept through several villages in southeastern Türkiye overnight, the health minister said Friday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

"Five people died and 44 were injured, 10 seriously," when the blaze swept through two areas near the southeastern cities of Mardin and Diyarbakır, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on X, formerly Twitter.The disaster started as a stubble fire and spread rapidly throughout the region due to strong winds.Mardin governor Tuncay Akkoyun said that 41 vehicles and 150 personnel responded to the fire, adding that efforts are still underway in the area.

