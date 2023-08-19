Attempts made to install fortifications in the direction of Khojali by Armenian detachments suppressed - Azerbaijan MoD

On August 19, at about 16:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region, News.az reports.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

