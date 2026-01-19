Auction Technology rejects $658M bid from FitzWalter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s Auction Technology (ATG.L) has rejected a £491 million ($658 million) bid from FitzWalter Capital, calling the offer too low to reflect the company’s value and future prospects.

The 400 pence-per-share proposal marks FitzWalter’s twelfth attempt to acquire the London-based online auction operator, which currently holds over a 21% stake in the firm, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Scott Forbes, Chair of Auction Technology, said the board “stands ready to constructively engage with FitzWalter, or any other party, if a comprehensive proposal that reflects fair value is presented.”

The company has not immediately commented further.

