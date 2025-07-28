Audi cuts 2025 forecast amid US tariffs and restructuring costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi has lowered its full-year financial forecast due to the impact of higher U.S. import tariffs and ongoing restructuring expenses.

Audi now expects 2025 revenue between €65 billion and €70 billion ($76 billion to $82 billion), down from the previous range of €67.5 billion to €72.5 billion. Its operating margin guidance was also reduced to 5% to 7%, compared with the earlier 7% to 9%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company is currently assessing the effects of a new U.S.-EU trade agreement announced Sunday, which sets a baseline 15% tariff on European car imports—down from the previous 27.5%, but significantly higher than the pre-Trump era rate of 2.5%.

“Should the 15% tariff stay in place long-term, it would still put Audi at a competitive disadvantage, because its key peers have a more pronounced U.S. production footprint,” said Fabio Hoelscher, analyst at Warburg Research.

Audi, unlike some competitors, does not manufacture vehicles in the U.S., making it more vulnerable to import duties.

The Volkswagen Group, Audi’s parent company, also revised down its full-year guidance last Friday after absorbing a $1.5 billion tariff hit in the first half of 2025.

European automakers face increasing challenges from higher tariffs, rising competition from Chinese manufacturers, and stricter domestic regulations accelerating the electric vehicle transition.

News.Az