Austin: Putin has not met his strategic objectives in almost 1,000 days of conflict

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve any of his strategic objectives in nearly 1,000 days of war against Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Austin stated this in a column for Foreign Affairs published on Nov. 1.According to Austin, Russia has paid a “staggering price” for the war against Ukraine, having lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers and over $200 billion since February 2022.“Since April 2022, I have convened the Ukraine Defense Contact Group—a coalition of around 50 countries intent on helping Ukraine fight against Putin’s aggression. The Contact Group has met 24 times, and its members have provided over $51 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine,” Austin said.He also cited data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noting that Russia’s losses in just one year of war against Ukraine were greater than “Moscow’s losses in all conflicts since World War II combined.”“Yet after nearly 1,000 days of war, Putin has achieved none of his strategic objectives. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not fled. Kyiv has not fallen. And Ukraine has not surrendered,” he added.Austin believes that the world is now “at a historical turning point.” He warned that allowing Russia to “capture Ukraine would condemn our children and grandchildren to a much bloodier and more dangerous world.”“If Ukraine falls under Putin’s boot, all of Europe will be under his shadow,” the U.S. defense secretary added.On Nov. 1, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov discussed with Austin the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine. Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is actively developing its own production capabilities and is grateful to the U.S. for its assistance in this area.A UN Security Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 13 to mark the 1,000th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as announced by the United Kingdom.

