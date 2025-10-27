Austin Reaves drops career-high 51 points as Lakers beat Kings without Doncic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austin Reaves delivered a career night on Sunday, scoring 51 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 127–120 win over the Sacramento Kings — all without Luka Doncic in the lineup.

Reaves was electric from start to finish, hitting 12 of 22 shots, six 3-pointers, and all four clutch free throws in the final 32 seconds, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He added 11 rebounds and nine assists, joining elite company — only Doncic, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden have posted similar all-around performances in the past 40 years.

DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura chipped in 18 points for the shorthanded Lakers, who were also without LeBron James due to sciatica.

Despite a strong showing from Sacramento’s Zach LaVine (32 points) and DeMar DeRozan (21 points), Reaves’ fourth-quarter heroics sealed the victory, including a dagger jumper with under two minutes left.

The Lakers will head to Portland next to face the Trail Blazers on Monday, while the Kings travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Tuesday.

News.Az