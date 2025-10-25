Luka Doncic drops 49 as Lakers beat Timberwolves 128–110

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic scored 49 points and became the fourth player in NBA history to start a season with consecutive 40-point games, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128–110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Doncic followed up his 43-point opener against Golden State with his highest-scoring performance as a Laker, shooting 14 of 23 from the field, including five 3-pointers, while adding 11 rebounds and eight assists, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He also made 16 of 19 free throws but missed his final two shots and a late free throw, narrowly missing what would have been his eighth career 50-point game.

Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Anthony Davis are the only other players to open an NBA season with back-to-back 40-point outings. Doncic was traded to Los Angeles for Davis last winter.

Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Julius Randle had 26 for Minnesota, while Austin Reaves tallied 25 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura added 23 points, and Deandre Ayton chipped in 15.

LeBron James, sidelined with sciatica until mid-November, watched from the bench wearing the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son, Bryce.

Doncic appeared to injure his left hand early in the game but still poured in 23 first-quarter points, tying Kobe Bryant and Kyle Kuzma for the most by a Laker in an opening quarter over the past 30 years. He had 32 points by halftime and helped the Lakers pull away by 20 early in the fourth.

Bronny James made his season debut, playing the final 3:14.

Timberwolves: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

Lakers: Visit Sacramento on Sunday night.

