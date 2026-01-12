Australia calls on citizens to leave Iran immediately

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs has warned its citizens to leave Iran immediately, citing ongoing protests that could soon make departure “impossible.”

“Commercial options to depart are still available but becoming more limited. Airspace closures and flight cancellations could happen soon, making it impossible to leave later,” the updated travel advice stated, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

“If you remain in Iran against our advice, you’re responsible for your own safety. Be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period. Make sure you have supplies of water, food, and medication,” it added.

Anti-government protests in Iran have entered their third week, with demonstrations spreading nationwide amid an escalating crisis triggered by deepening economic hardship and the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial.

Many shopkeepers joined a nationwide strike, closing their businesses in response to worsening economic conditions.

The Iranian president said Sunday that his government is determined to address Iran’s economic problems. His remarks were the first since protests that began last month.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, called for “decisive action” against what he called “rioters.”

In clashes near Tehran’s suburbs, an Iranian police officer was reported killed during unrest, underscoring the rising toll on both sides of the conflict.

There are no official casualty figures, but HRANA, a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached at least 544, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,681 people have been detained across protests in 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities in all 31 provinces.

