Australia raises grooming concerns in Roblox safety probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s government has requested a meeting with gaming platform Roblox following reports of child grooming risks and exposure to harmful content on the platform.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said she had written to the U.S.-based company expressing “grave concern” over reports that children were being targeted by predators and exposed to inappropriate material, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Australian regulators also plan to test whether Roblox has properly implemented child safety measures introduced in 2025, including age-verification systems designed to limit communication between users of different age groups.

The country’s eSafety Commissioner said authorities remain worried about ongoing reports of child exploitation risks and harmful content exposure. If the platform is found to have breached online child protection laws, it could face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.

Roblox has not yet issued an immediate public response to the latest concerns.

The move signals growing pressure on major online platforms to strengthen protections for young users, as governments worldwide increase scrutiny of child safety policies in gaming and social platforms.

News.Az