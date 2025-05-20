Australia's central bank cuts rates to two-year low

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia's central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to a two-year low of 3.85% citing a darker global outlook and cooling inflation at home, though it also remained cautious on further easing.

The Australian dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6430 and three-year bond futures rose 5 ticks to 96.40. Swaps imply a total easing of 57 basis points by the end of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wrapping up a two-day policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia said upside risks to inflation had diminished while international developments were expected to weigh on the domestic economy.

Markets had been fully priced for an easing given a slowdown in inflation at home and a darker outlook globally following last month's announcement of hefty U.S. tariffs on imports.

"Inflation is in the target band and upside risks appear to have diminished as international developments are expected to weigh on the economy," the board said in a statement.

"The board assesses that this move will make monetary policy somewhat less restrictive. It nevertheless remains cautious about the outlook."

Headline consumer price inflation held at 2.4% in the first quarter and a key trimmed mean measure of core inflation slowed to 2.9%, taking it back into the RBA's target band of 2% to 3% for the first time since late 2021.

"The bank continues to strike a cautious tone about further rate cuts, noting that weak productivity growth and the tight labour market continue to put upward pressure on labour costs," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

Langcake said the cash rate is still "slightly restrictive" and expects two more rate cuts in the second half of the year.

Since the RBA last met in April, the global landscape has changed drastically.

U.S. President Donald Trump's global trade war has roiled financial markets and upended business plans. Trump has imposed 10% blanket import duties on the rest of the world, and after a tariff showdown with China that threatened a global recession, both agreed to slash sky-high duties on each other's goods for 90 days.

Australia is a major exporter of resources to China and tariffs on the world's second-biggest economy could hinder growth there and its demand for commodities such as iron ore. At home, the flow of data has been mixed, with the anticipated rebound in consumer spending disappointingly soft. The labour market, however, remained surprisingly strong, with the jobless rate staying low at 4.1% where it has roughly been for over a year now.

Wages growth picked up in the first quarter, but that was due to government pay rises and should not lead to a damaging wage-price spiral. In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, released on Tuesday, the RBA also said inflation would be lower and unemployment higher due to the cascading effects of global trade tensions, and that was even assuming interest rates were cut as deeply as markets expected. It warned that the drag from Trump's tariffs would lower global growth and prove disinflationary in net terms for Australia.

News.Az