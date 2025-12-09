Australia's social media ban for under-16s takes effect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has become the first country to implement a ban on social media for children under 16, blocking access to platforms like TikTok, YouTube (owned by Alphabet), and Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, starting at midnight.

Ten of the biggest platforms were ordered to block children from midnight on Wednesday (1300 GMT on Tuesday) or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law, which drew criticism from major technology companies and free speech advocates, but was welcomed by parents and child advocates, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ban is being closely watched by other countries considering similar age-based measures amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on children's health and safety.

In a video message that Sky News Australia said would be played in schools this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the ban aimed to support young Australians and ease the pressure that can come from endless feeds and algorithms.

"Make the most of the school holidays coming up. Rather than spending it scrolling on your phone, start a new sport, learn a new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there for some time on your shelf," he said.

"And importantly, spend quality time with your friends and your family, face to face."

News.Az