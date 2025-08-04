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Australia’s top online safety regulator has revealed she received death threats and a wave of online abuse after introducing a controversial policy to restrict social media access for children under 16.29 Apr 2026-09:52
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The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has escalated its investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, moving to a more detailed engineering analysis covering about 3.2 million vehicles across multiple models.19 Mar 2026-14:20
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China’s cyber regulator has released draft rules aimed at tightening oversight of artificial intelligence services that simulate human personalities and interact with users emotionally. The move reflects Beijing’s effort to ensure AI development aligns with safety, ethical, and social standards.27 Dec 2025-12:38
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Norway’s energy regulator, NVE, on Wednesday proposed new rules requiring power grid operators to improve preparedness for sabotage incidents, following warnings from domestic security agencies of heightened threats.17 Dec 2025-12:59
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Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has intensified his dispute with the country’s oil regulator, accusing authorities of enabling cheap fuel imports that undermine domestic refining and calling for a corruption investigation into the head of the downstream regulator.15 Dec 2025-09:58
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India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is preparing a sweeping set of reforms to attract foreign investors and boost liquidity in the cash equities market, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.12 Nov 2025-15:30
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Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has fined Deutsche Bank HK$23.8 million ($3.05 million) for regulatory breaches between 2015 and 2023.28 Aug 2025-14:45
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Australia’s internet safety regulator has accused major tech companies, including YouTube and Apple, of ignoring their responsibilities to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.06 Aug 2025-10:08
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Italy’s competition watchdog has fined fast fashion giant Shein €1 million ($1.16 million) for greenwashing, accusing the company of misleading consumers about the environmental impact and sustainability of its products.04 Aug 2025-13:46
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