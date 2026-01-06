Australian Open boosts prize pool to new high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Players competing at this month’s Australian Open will be vying for a record-breaking prize pool, after organisers on Tuesday announced a 16 percent increase in total prize money to Aus$111.5 million (US$75 million).

The champions of the men’s and women’s singles events at the first Grand Slam of the year will each earn Aus$4.15 million (US$2.79 million), marking a 19 percent rise from last year’s payout of Aus$3.5 million, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Early-round players will also see significant rewards. Those eliminated in the first round of the main draw will receive Aus$150,000 (US$100,750), while players who exit in the opening round of qualifying will still collect Aus$40,500 (US$27,200).

Tournament director Craig Tiley said the increases demonstrate Tennis Australia’s commitment to supporting professional tennis players at all stages of their careers, from emerging talents to established Grand Slam champions.

“From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 percent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors,” Tiley said.

He added that greater support across the board helps develop stronger talent pools and creates more engaging narratives for fans.

The Australian Open will begin at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys returning to defend their singles titles.

News.Az