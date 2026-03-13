Latest update in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sheriff leading the investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie said authorities believe they may know why she was targeted, while warning that the suspect could potentially strike again.

Chris Nanos, sheriff of Pima County, made the remarks during an interview with NBC News on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

His comments come amid growing criticism over the month-long search that has so far failed to locate Guthrie.

Nanos said investigators believe the incident was likely a targeted act but cautioned that authorities are not completely certain.

“We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t — we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos said.

He declined to provide further details about the suspected motive, while also warning that others might not necessarily be safe if the suspect remains at large.

“So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re, you’re not his target.’ Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No, keep your wits about you.”

He declined to give any further details on the case or theories surrounding Guthrie’s Feb. 1 disappearance.

It comes as the search for “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mom neared its sixth week — with zero leads.

Nanos, for his part, has been accused of making confusing and contradictory public statements earlier on in the investigation.

His department also came under fire for leaving the scene outside Guthrie’s Tucson home so unsecured that reporters and even a pizza deliveryman was able to knock on the front door.

The lack of suspects in the five weeks since Guthrie was snatched has also led to intense backlash.

News.Az