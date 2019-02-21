Austria, Azerbaijan bound together by close ties of friendship - federal minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria and Azerbaijan are bound together by close ties of friendship, said Austrian Federal Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology Norbert Hofer, at the 5th meeting of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE PA, AZERTAC reports.

"I have many expectations from the New Silk Road. We hope that through this way, the relationship between the two countries will deepen," he said.

The minister emphasized that developing car and rail infrastructure it should be taken into account that these links will also promote economic cooperation among countries.

"Increased co-operation between people, business circles and companies can bring benefits to our countries", Hofer added.

News.Az

