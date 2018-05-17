Austria willing to develop high-tech co-op with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in high technologies, Konstantin Bekos, regional manager at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, told reporters in Baku during the Azerbaijani-Austrian business forum May 17.

It is no coincidence that a number of companies specializing in the sphere of high technologies are represented at the business forum, he said.

Digitalization is a global trend and new technologies are the key to the future, he noted, adding that Austria is ready to share its experience with Azerbaijan in high technologies, as well as in the relevant education and consulting services.

He said transportation is a priority in this area. In particular, Austria is ready to support Azerbaijan in the implementation of the East-West transport corridor project, he added.

Azerbaijan’s trade with Austria amounted to $192.7 million in January-April 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Over $170 million of this volume accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Austria. During the year, Azerbaijani exports to Austria grew by almost 25 percent.

News.Az

