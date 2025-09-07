Authorities shut down Streameast, the world's largest illegal sports streaming platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world’s largest site for illegal live sports streams has been shut down, according to a leading anti-piracy organization, News.Az informs via BBC.

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) said on Wednesday it had teamed up with police in Egypt to close down Streameast, which had been visited more than 1.6 billion times in the past year.

It allowed millions to access pirated streams of sports such as Premier League football matches, Formula One races and Major League Baseball games.

ACE chairman Charles Rivkin said it was a "resounding victory in its fight to detect, deter, and dismantle criminal perpetrators of digital piracy".

