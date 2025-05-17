Avalanche in Swiss Alps buries several people, police say

A rescue mission is under way to reach several people buried in an avalanche on the Eiger mountain in the Swiss Alps, local police say, News.az reports citing BBC.

The avalanche took place shortly after midday on Saturday, Bern Cantonal police said in a statement on social media.

They said they had launched a large-scale operation involving several rescue teams who were looking for people.

The Eiger is a 3,967m (13,000 ft) peak near the tourist resorts of Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen, and Wengen.

The north face of the Eiger is famous among mountaineers and it has a reputation as one of the world's most challenging climbs.

