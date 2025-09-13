AVAX price prediction, latest Ethereum news as new l2 token Lbrett becomes September's top trending crypto

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is heating up this September. Avalanche (AVAX) is moving higher after breaking a long stretch of sideways action, while Ethereum holds the spotlight with new institutional moves and ETF talks.

Yet, a new Layer 2 token called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has quickly become the month’s top trending crypto. This article covers AVAX price prediction, Ethereum news, and why early buyers are rushing into Layer Brett’s presale. Read on to see why.

AVAX price prediction points to $50 target if momentum holds

AVAX broke out of a 213-day consolidation earlier this week and surged almost 10% in a single day. Analysts noted a sharp increase in trading volume, with EllioTrades on X saying the token faces no real barrier until the $50 zone.

The current price is near $29, but the golden cross on the daily chart has technical traders excited. The 50-day EMA has crossed above the 200-day EMA, a bullish setup that often signals long-term uptrends.

Market data shows a $1 billion plan by Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital to fund AVAX buybacks through treasury companies. This strategy has already pushed sentiment higher.

If AVAX clears the key $30 level, the $50 target remains a realistic short-term milestone. For many traders, this makes AVAX one of the main tokens to watch right now.

Ethereum news shows ETF flows and whale activity shaping the market

Ethereum has been trading near $4,300 after touching highs close to $4,946 last month. Current ETH price action shows muted volatility, but analysts like CryptoKoon highlight the asset’s resilience after 18 straight days above $4,080 support.

ETF inflows and treasury accumulation have dominated Ethereum news. Data from CoinGlass shows that ETH treasuries are growing faster than Bitcoin’s in Q3 2025, a reversal of last year’s trend.

Large purchases continue to drive demand. BitMine Digital, sometimes called the “MicroStrategy of Ethereum,” added over 10,000 ETH in a $44.5M buy. Vitalik Buterin also made a billion-dollar on-chain allocation in August.

These moves support analysts like Donald Dean, who set targets of $5,766, $6,658, and even $9,547 based on Fibonacci levels. If ETH clears resistance at $4,500, the door opens for a test of $4,800 and a run toward $5,000.

Layer Brett becomes September's top trending crypto

Away from the large caps, one new token is taking September by storm. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is built on Ethereum as a Layer 2 solution. Unlike most meme tokens, it combines viral community energy with real tech.

LBRETT offers near-instant transactions, lower gas costs, and staking rewards that top 700% APY. Early buyers can enter at the presale price of $0.0055.

Crypto communities on X are calling it the “meme with a purpose.” Analysts point out that Layer 2 networks are expected to handle trillions in yearly volume by 2027, and projects like Layer Brett could be early winners.

The tokenomics are also community-focused, with allocations for staking, liquidity, and growth. With simple wallet connection steps on MetaMask or Trust Wallet, anyone can join the presale and start staking in minutes.

Why Layer Brett is the best crypto to buy now

AVAX price prediction looks strong, and Ethereum news continues to set the tone for the market. But for investors seeking early-stage upside, Layer Brett stands out. It mixes meme culture with practical use, offering faster transactions and very high staking rewards.

Analysts believe the presale stage is the best time to enter, since the project plans to expand staking, NFTs, and cross-chain tools after launch.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

