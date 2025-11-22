Avdija’s career night lifts Trail Blazers past Warriors in NBA Cup thriller

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deni Avdija delivered a standout performance with 26 points, a career-high 14 assists and six rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Golden State Warriors 127–123 in NBA Cup action Friday night.

Avdija shot 6-for-14 from the field but converted 12 of 13 free throws, including two crucial ones with 9.8 seconds remaining, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The victory marked Portland’s first road win against Golden State since Jan. 1, 2021.

Donovan Clingan added a career-best 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Caleb Love scored 26. Toumani Camara contributed 20 points and Sidy Cissoko added 15.

Portland led throughout the fourth quarter, though Stephen Curry kept the Warriors close with another explosive outing. The two-time MVP scored 38 points and made nine 3-pointers, including two late in the game to narrow the gap.

Trailing 115–111 with 4:08 to play, Golden State missed a chance to draw closer when Butler was called for an offensive foul on a rebound. Coach Steve Kerr challenged the call, but it was upheld. Butler and Brandin Podziemski each scored 20 points, while Draymond Green added 11 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors dropped their third straight game.

Portland improved to 2–1 in NBA Cup play, while Golden State fell to 1–2.

Before tipoff, the Warriors celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1975 championship, with several players from that team—including Hall of Famer Rick Barry—attending.

The Blazers opened strong behind Camara and Clingan, who combined for 16 points and six rebounds in the first quarter. Golden State responded with a dominant 44-point second quarter, led by Curry’s five 3-pointers and 6-for-6 shooting, giving the Warriors a 72–65 halftime lead.

