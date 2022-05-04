Awards ceremony of 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among juniors was held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The awards ceremony of the 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among gymnasts in the junior age category (2007-2009) was held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 4, News.az reports.

The gold medal in the Individual All-Around was won by Madina Damirova, the silver by Kamilla Gafarova, and the bronze medal was taken by Govhar Ibrahimova. All three are gymnasts of the Ojag Sports Club. The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within-group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011). During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.

News.Az