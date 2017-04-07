Azad Rahimov: Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku to unite entire Islamic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

36 days remains until the opening ceremony of the Games.

Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku to unite entire Islamic world, Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister and Chief Executive Officer of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee, Azad Rahimov, said at the 5th meeting of the Coordination Commission of the Islamic Solidarity Games, vestnik kavkaza reports.

He recalled that 36 days remains until the opening ceremony of the Games. "It is gratifying that athletes from 57 countries will participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in Baku. Undoubtedly, the Games, to start on May 12, will unite the entire Islamic world in Azerbaijan," the minister stressed.

Azad Rahimov recalled that competitions will be held at 16 sports facilities. "More than 3000 athletes have been registered for the participation in the competitions. Azerbaijan is preparing for the Games with great desire and professionalism," he noted.

News.Az

