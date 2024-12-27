AZAL Baku-Mineralnye Vody flight returns back due to drone attack on Makhachkala

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight J2-8717, operating en route Baku–Mineralnye Vody, made the decision to return to the airport without leaving Baku airspace immediately after takeoff and receiving a NOTAM (flight information) about the closure of the airspace over Makhachkala, News.az reports citing AZAL .

The aircraft safely landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:13 local time.Further updates on flights to destinations in Russia will be provided soon.Note that today, due to Ukrainian drone attacks, the operations of some airports in Russia, including Makhachkala airport, have been restricted.

