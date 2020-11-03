AZAL, Pakistan discuss launch of direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting has been held between the Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee and President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of civil aviation, as well as long-term plans to increase passenger and cargo traffic.

The ambassador informed the AZAL president that more than 40,000 Pakistani citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2019 and this number was likely to continue to grow once the ongoing pandemic subsided and international travel restrictions were lifted.

The ambassador further noted that there was also a great interest among the people of Azerbaijan to travel to Pakistan for tourism and trade.

During the talks, Jahangir Asgarov noted that the commencement of direct flights will contribute to further development of tourism and business relations between the two brotherly countries.

Recalling the codeshare agreement signed in January 2020 between the national air carriers of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Jahangir Asgarov proposed to operate regular passenger services without any restrictions to any airports of both countries once the international flights are resumed.

Commencement of direct flights has been the long standing demand of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan. It will reduce the travel time to less than three hours, as well as contribute to further deepening of the political, economic and cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

News.Az