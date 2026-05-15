Iranian embassy blasts UK accusations, sanctions as “unfounded”

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Iran’s embassy in London has condemned new UK sanctions and allegations against Tehran as “unfounded” and “politically motivated”.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced sanctions against a number of organisations and individuals allegedly linked to “Iranian-backed hostile activity” targeting the UK and its allies. The measures include asset freezes, travel bans and director disqualifications, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The Iranian embassy rejected the claims on Thursday. “These accusations are entirely unfounded and unsupported by any credible evidence. They appear to be politically motivated claims intended to heighten tensions and justify hostile policies against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said.

The embassy also criticised what it described as repeated attempts by certain British officials to link domestic tensions and incidents in the UK to Iran “without presenting any verifiable evidence through proper legal or diplomatic channels”.

“Such irresponsible allegations risk undermining diplomatic norms and harming bilateral relations,” the statement warned.

The embassy stressed that the Islamic Republic has itself been “a victim of terrorism, organised violence, and unlawful coercive actions over the past decades, including acts carried out by violent extremist and separatist groups operating freely in some Western countries”.

It also criticised what it called “selective and politicised approaches to issues of terrorism and security”, warning that such approaches “only reinforce double standards and contribute to further instability”.

The mission urged the UK government to reverse the measures, refrain from imposing unilateral coercive actions, including sanctions based on what it described as baseless allegations and political motivations, and avoid making further “provocative statements” against Tehran.

It also called on the British government to “uphold its obligations under international law and pursue dialogue and diplomacy based on mutual respect and sovereign equality”.

According to Press TV, the UK measures announced on Monday allegedly target “illicit” financial flows enabling Iran to “pursue destabilising action across the Middle East, including their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz … and military strikes against regional and Persian Gulf allies”.

Cooper said: “This package of sanctions directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East. Criminal proxies backed by parts of the Iranian regime who threaten security in the UK and Europe will not be tolerated, nor will illicit finance networks. We are coordinating these actions across Europe.”

The broadcaster added that the move came as Iran conducted retaliatory strikes on Israel as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries following what it described as US-Israeli aggression against the country on 28 February.

News.Az