Six migrants found dead in train boxcar in Texas amid suspected smuggling case

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Six migrants, including a 14-year-old boy, were found dead inside a train boxcar in Laredo, Texas, according to local authorities. Officials said the victims included three Mexican nationals, while the remaining three were either confirmed or believed to be from Honduras.

Laredo Police Chief Miguel Rodriguez said the case is being investigated as a suspected human smuggling operation, with federal authorities continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

Authorities said the train traveled from Long Beach to Del Rio before arriving in the Laredo area, where the migrants are believed to have entered the boxcar. Preliminary findings from local officials indicate that the victims likely died from heatstroke several hours before the train was inspected.

News.Az