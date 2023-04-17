Azerbaijai FM, US official discuss future prospects of talks on Baku-Yerevan peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with the US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties discussed further prospects for the negotiation process on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as other components of the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Bayramov drew attention to the fact that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations under the trilateral statement, has not completely withdrawn its forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, has kept 8 villages of Azerbaijan under occupation, and continues its regular military and political provocations. At the same time, the minister noted that two soldiers of Azerbaijan were captured, and physical violence was used against one of the captives. He stressed the importance of releasing the Azerbaijani servicemen.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az