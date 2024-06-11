Azerbaijan, Albania keen to enhance energy partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Albania explored the opportunities for enhancing energy partnership and fostering investment opportunities.

During the meeting with Belinda Balluku (@BallukuBelinda), #Albania's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, we discussed collaborative #economic initiatives, strengthening our #energy partnership, and fostering #investment opportunities between our… pic.twitter.com/4cweuHPlWL — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) June 11, 2024

This matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Albanian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku in Baku, News.Az reports.“During the meeting with Belinda Balluku, Albania's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, we discussed collaborative economic initiatives, strengthening our energy partnership, and fostering investment opportunities between our nations,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az