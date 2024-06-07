Azerbaijan, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank discuss partnership within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have discussed partnership opportunities within COP29, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.az reports.

The post notes that the meeting was held with Ludger Schuknecht, Vice President and Corporate Secretary of AIIB.“During our meeting with Ludger Schuknecht, we discussed several key aspects of our bilateral cooperation: the strategies implemented by AIIB in recent years and planned future measures; the Bank’s operational focus in Azerbaijan; joint cooperation; and opportunities for partnerships within COP29,” the publication says.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

