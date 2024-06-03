Azerbaijan, IEA mull financing mechanisms for climate change initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met Monday with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol.

During the meeting, the IEA chief was informed about Azerbaijan’s achievements in increasing energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, reducing the use of traditional fuels, as well as other areas.The discussions also revolved around Azerbaijan's active role in promoting the efficient use of alternative energy resources, the country’s expectations for COP29, and the financing mechanisms for climate change initiatives.

