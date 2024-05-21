Azerbaijan, Iran discuss continuing joint efforts to fulfill plans in various areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his acting Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, Bayramov expressed deep condolences over the death of the President, Foreign Minister and other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash.Bayramov stressed that he had sincere communications and business contacts with the late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the meetings held with him contributed to the development of relations between the two countries and the settlement of issues on which there were differences.During the telephone conversation, the historical significance of the meeting between the leaders of the two countries on the border, the importance of launching strategic projects and continuing joint efforts to implement plans in the fields of transport, economy and energy, was highlighted.The sides talked about taking measures to restore the work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, and noted that the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran serves to further deepen bilateral ties.For his part, Kani stated that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Iranian Embassy to express condolences, his letter of condolences, as well as letters of the Foreign Minister and other Azerbaijani officials are regarded as a sign of high respect. For this, Kani expressed his deep gratitude.

News.Az