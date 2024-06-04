Azerbaijan, UAE lay foundation stones for solar and wind power plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber on Tuesday laid foundation stones for Neftchala, Bilasuvar solar power plants and Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant.

Today, #Azerbaijan and the #UAE have achieved another historic success with the strength of the synergy of brotherhood, friendship and strategic partnership in their relations. Laying the foundation of 445 MW Bilasuvar SPP, 315 MW Neftchala SPP and 240 MW Absheron-Garadagh WPP is… pic.twitter.com/Zq08DGVAms — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) June 4, 2024

A ceremony of laying foundation stones for the solar and wind power plants took place as part of the Baku Energy Week.Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov described this as another historic success in relations with the UAE.“Today, Azerbaijan and the UAE have achieved another historic success with the strength of the synergy of brotherhood, friendship and strategic partnership in their relations. Laying the foundation of 445 MW Bilasuvar SPP, 315 MW Neftchala SPP and 240 MW Absheron-Garadagh WPP is not only a first in the field of green energy in Azerbaijan, but also a bright indicator of our solidarity and commitment to the energy transition for the sake of the green world as COP host countries,” he said.“Annual electricity generation of 2.305 billion kWh, saving 496 million cubic meters of natural gas, as well as preventing more than nearly 1 million tons of carbon emissions are the future contributions of these plants to sustainable development,” Minister Shahbazov added.

News.Az