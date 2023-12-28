Azerbaijan: 25 more families relocated to liberated Lachin receive house keys

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 25 families (80 people) relocated to the city of Lachin as part of the Great Return program, have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The residents will be resettled in the houses restored and newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 408 families (1,155 people) have so far been resettled in the city.

News.Az