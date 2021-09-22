Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan abolishes distance learning requirement

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan abolishes distance learning requirement

Azerbaijan has canceled the requirement related to distance learning and approved the process of transition to full-time education, News.Az reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers’ explanation related to the resolution on changes to the "Temporary rules for organizing the educational process during the period of special quarantine regime in educational institutions in Azerbaijan".


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      