Azerbaijan abolishes distance learning requirement
- 22 Sep 2021 19:45
Azerbaijan has canceled the requirement related to distance learning and approved the process of transition to full-time education, News.Az reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers’ explanation related to the resolution on changes to the "Temporary rules for organizing the educational process during the period of special quarantine regime in educational institutions in Azerbaijan".