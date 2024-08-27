Azerbaijan accredits over 600 int’l observers for snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has accredited 604 international observers from 50 organizations and 69 countries for the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.

The observer group includes representatives from major international organizations such as the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and observer missions from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and various national parliaments, as stated by Rovzat Gasimov, CEC Deputy Chairman, News.Az reports.He further noted that Azerbaijan extended invitations to 82 organizations for election observation, comprising 48 invitations from the Milli Majlis, 7 from the Foreign Ministry, and 27 from the CEC.Regarding the observation of elections in the recently liberated territories, Gasimov expressed hope for increased international participation compared to the presidential elections of February 2024.During those elections, international organizations showed limited interest in monitoring these areas. The CEC is prepared to offer any necessary technical support to facilitate observation in the liberated regions.

