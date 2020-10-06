Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of violating rules of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s criminal leadership and the illegal regime created in Nagorno-Karabakh violates the rules of war and constantly resorts to provocations, said Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to the war crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev reminded that Armenia’s missile attacks on Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, has left one dead and 32 others injured.

“Moreover, the Armenians also shelled Mingachevir city and the Mingachevir Power Plant. They also shelled the Khizi district and Absheron district of Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Aliyev said the Azerbaijani side is taking necessary investigative measures at the scene of hostilities.

“After collecting evidence, the appropriate authorities will be provided with information about the persons who committed them. Armenia, resorting to such provocations, wants to involve other countries in the conflict,” the prosecutor general added.

News.Az