Azerbaijan adds 1,101 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 311 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 352,926 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 335,336 of them have recovered, and 5,072 people have died. Currently, 12,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,947 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,123,715 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az