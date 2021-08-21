Azerbaijan adds 3,551 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 3,551 new COVID-19 cases, 1,196 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 388,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 344,603 of them have recovered, and 5,279 people have died. Currently, 38,555 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,982 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,304,865 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az