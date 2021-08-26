Azerbaijan adds 3,714 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 3,714 new COVID-19 cases, 2,470 patients have recovered, and 31 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Up until now, 405,542 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 353,140 of them have recovered, and 5,434 people have died. Currently, 46,968 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,247 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,379,510 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

